Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.05 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

