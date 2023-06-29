Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Up 286.4% in June

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 286.4% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
IDE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 36,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,940. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.56.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.