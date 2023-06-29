Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the May 31st total of 246,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,205,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 288,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

