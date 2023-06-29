Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) vs. NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Financial Review

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -17.78% -42.46% -7.00% NextPlay Technologies -1,295.88% -60.88% -33.35%

Volatility and Risk

Veritone has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $149.73 million 1.01 -$25.56 million ($1.05) -3.90 NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.80 -$37.97 million ($7.55) -0.15

This table compares Veritone and NextPlay Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Veritone has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextPlay Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Veritone and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 1 2 1 0 2.00 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Veritone currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.24%. NextPlay Technologies has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veritone beats NextPlay Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

