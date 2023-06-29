Verge (XVG) Market Cap Hits $54.82 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 113.9% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $54.82 million and approximately $106.35 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,530.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00277741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.86 or 0.00795444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00531809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00059224 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,079,932 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

