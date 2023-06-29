Verge Trading 95.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. Verge has a market cap of $50.03 million and $64.42 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 95.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,444.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00278284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.80 or 0.00807356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00539463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00058988 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,083,969 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,083,975 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

