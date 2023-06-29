Ventas’ (VTR) Reiterates Rating Reaffirmed at 92 Resources

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reiterated by research analysts at 92 Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.62. 2,412,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $54.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

