Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

