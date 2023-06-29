Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 4.6% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,345,000 after purchasing an additional 130,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,779,000 after purchasing an additional 214,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,695 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VT opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

