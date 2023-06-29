Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $175,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.41. 716,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,353. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.01. The company has a market capitalization of $300.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

