Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

