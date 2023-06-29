Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
