Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Newton One Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 14.7% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

