Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

