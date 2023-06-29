Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Plans Dividend of $0.31

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3059 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIOG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,407. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $531.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

