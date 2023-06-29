Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $402.57 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.