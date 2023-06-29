Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

