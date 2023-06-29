Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Increased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.8% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $202.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $209.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

