Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 9.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,485,000 after purchasing an additional 150,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.80. 236,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,266. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.