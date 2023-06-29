Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 894.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,429,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,824,000 after buying an additional 4,717,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,840 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after acquiring an additional 814,121 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,879,000. Finally, Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after purchasing an additional 650,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1694 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

