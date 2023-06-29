Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Announces $0.70 Dividend

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7001 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.52. 126,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,422. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.