Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

