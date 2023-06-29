Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Trimmed by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,104 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
VEA stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
