Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Trimmed by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,104 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VEA stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.