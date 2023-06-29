Vanguard Financials ETF Plans Dividend of $0.44 (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4396 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.83. 220,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,618. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFH. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.