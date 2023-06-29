Vanguard Extended Market ETF Plans Dividend of $0.50 (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4974 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.16. The stock had a trading volume of 223,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,590. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after acquiring an additional 128,106 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.