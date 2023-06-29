Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $160.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.