Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) to Issue Dividend of $1.39

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.3913 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,306. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.53.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 190,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.