Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on July 5th

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2765 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,097. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $334,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $4,940,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

