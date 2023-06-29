VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 193,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 286,595 shares.The stock last traded at $17.31 and had previously closed at $17.37.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

