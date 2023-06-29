Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Shares Gap Down to $298.26

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $298.26, but opened at $290.00. Valmont Industries shares last traded at $290.00, with a volume of 57,924 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.67.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.21. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

