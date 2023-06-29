US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ OBIL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $50.61.

Get US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF ( NASDAQ:OBIL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,000. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF makes up 6.3% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. F M Investments LLC owned 43.59% of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.