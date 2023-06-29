US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ OBIL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $50.61.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.
The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.
