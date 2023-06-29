University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

University Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

About University Bancorp

(Free Report)

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.