United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United States Antimony by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in United States Antimony by 7.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in United States Antimony by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

