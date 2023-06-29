United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.49. 680,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.23. The firm has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.