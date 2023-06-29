United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.22. 559,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,889. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

