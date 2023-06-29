United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Free Report) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55.

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

