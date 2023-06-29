Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 221,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,609,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 24.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 5,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 47,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE UNP opened at $203.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.79. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.