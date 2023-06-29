UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 28,813.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 854,016 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 694.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 63,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,234,000 after buying an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

