Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $42.28 and last traded at $42.40. 19,738,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 24,282,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.24.

Specifically, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.