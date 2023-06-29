Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells 16,028 Shares

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $271,033.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,158.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Daniel Bensen sold 120 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $1,974.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $32,320.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Daniel Bensen sold 400 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,400.00.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

TYRA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 81,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,940. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.89. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after acquiring an additional 767,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

