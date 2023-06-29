Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells 16,028 Shares

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $271,033.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,158.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Daniel Bensen sold 120 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $1,974.00.
  • On Monday, April 3rd, Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $32,320.00.
  • On Friday, March 31st, Daniel Bensen sold 400 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,400.00.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

TYRA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 81,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,940. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.89. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after acquiring an additional 767,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

See Also

