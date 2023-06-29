Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

