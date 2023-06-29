Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,273 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $280,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $288,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $286,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $241,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $256.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

