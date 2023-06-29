Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 108 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average of $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.62 and a 1 year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

