Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,117 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 82,585 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 69,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

