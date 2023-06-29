Tufton Capital Management Sells 941 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.65. 894,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,335. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.87 and a 200 day moving average of $232.79.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

