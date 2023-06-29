Tufton Capital Management Sells 506 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,453,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,425,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.