Tufton Capital Management Sells 506 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
