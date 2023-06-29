Tufton Capital Management Sells 3,816 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. 1,083,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,017. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

