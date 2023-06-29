Tufton Capital Management Sells 168 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

