Tufton Capital Management Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

