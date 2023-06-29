Tufton Capital Management Invests $214,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 106,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 20.4% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 64.3% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 11.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.83. 1,090,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,901. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

